 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Daewon Media inks Marvel license contract with Walt Disney Co.

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 20, 2020 - 17:03       Updated : May 20, 2020 - 17:03
Beast Kingdom Iron Man action figure (Daewon Media)
Beast Kingdom Iron Man action figure (Daewon Media)


South Korean animation firm Daewon Media said Tuesday it has signed a license contract with Walt Disney Co. Korea to make toys and figures of Marvel characters.

The license contract will give it the rights to develop and retail toys and figures in Korea.

“With one source multiuse strategy, Daewon Media plans to retail Marvel card and board games, launch a publishing business with Marvel contents and develop Daewon Media’s own Marvel products,” a company official said.

Daewon Media is expected to retail Mulan princess dolls in Korea as Disney’s live-action remake version of Mulan will be released this year. The US release date has been set for July 24, while the date in Korea hasn’t been decided yet.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114