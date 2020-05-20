Daewon Media inks Marvel license contract with Walt Disney Co.

Beast Kingdom Iron Man action figure (Daewon Media)
South Korean animation firm Daewon Media said Tuesday it has signed a license contract with Walt Disney Co. Korea to make toys and figures of Marvel characters.
The license contract will give it the rights to develop and retail toys and figures in Korea.
“With one source multiuse strategy, Daewon Media plans to retail Marvel card and board games, launch a publishing business with Marvel contents and develop Daewon Media’s own Marvel products,” a company official said.
Daewon Media is expected to retail Mulan princess dolls in Korea as Disney’s live-action remake version of Mulan will be released this year. The US release date has been set for July 24, while the date in Korea hasn’t been decided yet.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)