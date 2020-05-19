 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Cross-selling of public funds in APAC to kick off in May

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 19, 2020 - 17:08       Updated : May 19, 2020 - 17:08
Financial Services Commission headquarters (Yonhap)
Financial Services Commission headquarters (Yonhap)


Cross-border transactions of public funds will kick off this month in South Korea and four other Asia-Pacific countries, to expand corporate and individual investors’ portfolios, according to the Financial Services Commission on Tuesday.

The scheme named Asia Region Funds Passport system enables cross-selling of public funds among five countries in the Asia-Pacific region -- South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand. The system will be implemented on May 27, as Korea’s Cabinet has approved revisions to the rules under the Capital Markets Act that stipulates some qualifications to take part in the new system. 

Under the system, public funds registered here, which satisfy asset management requirements can be sold in ARFP member countries without having to go through a time-consuming approval process. 

To register local funds in the ARFP system, an asset management firm is required to hold equity of over $1 million with invested assets worth over $500 million, and also have some executives with at least five years of supervisory experience in the finance sector, the FSC said. 

“The introduction of the Asia Region Funds Passport will promote international competitiveness of the Asian financial markets,” said Koh Seung-beom, head of asset management department at the FSC. 

“Local asset managers and retail investors will also benefit from investment opportunities abroad.”

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114