 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Mixed Q1 performances for European operations of battery firms

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 19, 2020 - 17:00       Updated : May 19, 2020 - 17:00
LG Chem’s battery plant in Poland (LG Chem)
LG Chem’s battery plant in Poland (LG Chem)


The European subsidiaries of South Korean battery makers have posted mixed results in the first quarter, with an increase in demand and large investments, according to their latest performance reports.

LG Chem Wroclaw Energy, a fully owned Poland-based subsidiary of LG Chem, posted a net loss of 301.7 billion won ($246 million) due to rapid expansion. However, Samsung SDI Hungary a 100 percent subsidiary of Samsung SDI, remained profitable.

LG Chem Wroclaw Energy -- which manufactures and sells electric vehicle batteries in Europe -- recorded a revenue of 850.2 billion won in the first quarter, a 60 percent surge on-year. It, however, saw a net loss of 301.7 billion won, a 1,100 percent spike from 26.6 billion in the same period last year. It posted a net profit of 27.3 billion won in the fourth quarter last year.

Meanwhile, Samsung SDI Hungary posted revenue of 336.4 billion won, a 453 percent jump on-year and recorded a net profit of 11.7 billion won compared to its net loss of 13.2 billion won in the same period. It logged net profit of 8.7 billion won in the fourth quarter last year.

“The net loss originated from LG Chem’s vast expansion plan for its EV battery plants in Poland,” a company official said.

The company is currently planning to double its production capacity this year in Europe to 60 gigawatts hours, which is enough to power 1 million EVs.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114