 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

COVID-19 worsening food shortage in North Korea: Unification Ministry

By Choi He-suk
Published : May 19, 2020 - 16:22       Updated : May 19, 2020 - 16:22
(123rf)
(123rf)

North Korea is probably having difficulty importing grain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to experience a shortage in food production, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said Tuesday.

“COVID-19 is likely to have significantly hampered North Korea in importing resources from outside,” a Unification Ministry official said.

Early on in the pandemic, North Korea closed its borders and is reported to have imposed strict quarantine measures on anyone who has traveled abroad.

“North Korea’s closing of its borders in January will obviously have caused difficulties in importing grain. Despite that, (the ministry) considers that foreign countries are providing grains.”

The official said the North’s grain production would fall about 860,000 tons short of demand. North Korea’s annual grain consumption is estimated to be about 5.5 million tons. In comparison, the North’s grain production came to 4.64 million tons last year, according to South Korea’s Rural Development Administration.

The Unification Ministry’s assessment of COVID-19’s impact on the North’s food situation echoes that of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. In a report published Monday, the FAO estimated that $350 million would be required to assist countries with food shortages, including North Korea. In a report titled “Crop Prospects and Food Situation,” released in March, the FAO had also identified North Korea as one of the countries that needed outside help to alleviate food shortages.

In Monday’s report, the FAO said the pandemic had put several regions on the brink of severe famine and increased the risk of food insecurity for those in affected regions.

According to the FAO, 135 million people experienced crisis-level food insecurity in 2019, with a further 183 million people on the brink of food shortages of similar magnitude.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114