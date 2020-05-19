 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Lingering COVID-19 fears deter people from changing telecom providers

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 19, 2020 - 17:07       Updated : May 19, 2020 - 17:07
(123rf)
(123rf)

With South Korea continuing to see the number of new COVID-19 infections per day back in the double digits after signs that the crisis was winding down, telecommunication services are gaining fewer new subscribers, industry sources said Tuesday.

The number of customers who moved from one service provider to another posted 16,082 during the third weekend of May, down by 25 percent from the two previous weekends.

The timing coincides with the revelation that nightclubs in the Itaewon area of Seoul were the center of a new cluster of infections, which alarmed the public.

The number of new subscribers in the first weekend of May was 20,157, and this increased to 21,342 a week later.

Industry watchers said concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases appeared to have hindered potential customers from visiting stores, despite the cheaper availability of Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S20.

Hopes had also been high for the launches of the Apple iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy A51 and LG Velvet in May.

“The number of visitors to the store seemed to increase earlier this month. But it again plunged after the recent viral outbreak at the nightclubs. It appears to be taking time to get back on track,” said an operator of a telecom retail store in Seoul.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114