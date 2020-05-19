Nurse at Seoul's major hospital infected with COVID-19

(Yonhap)



Samsung Medical Center, one of South Korea's major general hospitals, said Tuesday that one of its nurses had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



It marks the first time that a medical worker from one of the country's five major general hospitals has been infected with COVID-19.



The nurse, who did not show up for work during the weekend, showed symptoms of a fever Sunday night. She was confirmed to be infected Monday.



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the nurse had contact with around 200 people, including doctors and patients.



"An epidemiological investigation is under way to determine the source of infection. So far, there has been no additional confirmed case in connection with the nurse," said a hospital official, who asked not to be named.



The hospital said the nurse had not visited Seoul's popular nightlife district of Itaewon, which has recently become an infection cluster.



The country added 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 11,078. Of the number, nine were local infections. (Yonhap)