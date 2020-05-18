 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Banking groups add momentum to digital financing amid coronavirus fallout

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 18, 2020 - 16:13       Updated : May 18, 2020 - 16:14
Woori Financial Group Chairman Son Tae-seung (center, rear row) poses for a photo with executives and employees after celebrating the launch of a digital innovation committee at its headquarters in Seoul on March 15.(Woori Financial Group)
Woori Financial Group Chairman Son Tae-seung (center, rear row) poses for a photo with executives and employees after celebrating the launch of a digital innovation committee at its headquarters in Seoul on March 15.(Woori Financial Group)


Reacting to the untact market trend triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea’s financial groups are scrambling to gain an upper hand in digital financing.

Untact, or non-face-to-face, has become a new standard in the local financial industry as consumers are increasingly turning to contactless financial services via smartphones amid fears of the ongoing COVID-19 or other plausible contagious diseases in the future.

While the number of visitors to local bank branches decreased by nearly 40 percent in February from a year earlier, online cash transfers rose by 13.4 percent during the same period, industry sources said. 

Woori Financial Group, under the leadership of Chairman Sohn Tae-seung, was the pioneer in this responsive move.

Under the new management slogan “Digital First, Change Everything” for the post-coronavirus era, Woori Financial launched a digital innovation committee, a control tower led directly by Chairman Sohn and Woori Bank President Kwon Kwang-seok, officials said Sunday. 

“The untact trend has now grown beyond just a temporary trend and become a new normal. Now is the golden time for digital innovation in the finance sector,” said the Woori chief.

The committee will push ahead with various digital innovation projects -- ranging from the acquisition of fintech companies and digital collaboration with other industries. It also established the so-called “BLUE Team” within the group, whereby young and innovative employees create new strategies in line with changing digital trends.

Shinhan Financial Group also recently held a lengthy debate on digital transformation under Chairman Cho Yong-byoung and 200 employees from its subsidiaries, adding weight to its digital drive.

Hana Financial group is currently working on setting up a digital insurance platform through its newly-acquired affiliate, The-K NON-Life Insurance.

Woori Financial Group Chairman Son Tae-seung (center, rear row) poses for a photo with executives and employees after celebrating the launch of a digital innovation committee at its headquarters in Seoul on March 15.(Woori Financial Group)
Woori Financial Group Chairman Son Tae-seung (center, rear row) poses for a photo with executives and employees after celebrating the launch of a digital innovation committee at its headquarters in Seoul on March 15.(Woori Financial Group)

Among regional financial institutions, JB Financial Group -- the holding group of Jeonbuk and Kwangju banks -- has launched Digital Community, a study group for leader-level employees to analyze digital financial ecosystems worldwide, officials said.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114