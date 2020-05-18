Catalog of Korean collection in German museum includes rare craftwork from early 20th century

A cover of report “The Korean Collection at the Mission Museum of St. Ottilien Archabbey“(Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation)





The Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, an affiliate of the Cultural Heritage Administration, on Monday announced that it had published a report on the Korean collection at the Mission Museum of St. Ottilien Archabbey in Germany.



“We hope that this catalog will strengthen the groundwork for future research on the Korean collections of museums overseas and help to enhance the public’s knowledge of Korea’s cultural heritage located abroad,” the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation official said in a statement.



“The Korean Collection at the Mission Museum of St. Ottilien Archabbey” is the 15th volume in the foundation’s “Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage” series.



The catalog includes research results of 1,825 Korea-related artworks and cultural artifacts held at the Mission Museum. The research was conducted from 2016 to 2017. According to the foundation, most of the items in the German museum were collected by the missionaries of St. Ottilien Archabbey, who were stationed in Benedictine Abbey, which is now the Catholic University of Korea in Hyehwa-dong, Seoul.



The affiliate of the CHA highlighted that the items collected by Archabbot Norbert Weber are notable. Weber collected 373 items during his visits to Korea in 1911 and 1925.



According to the foundation, the catalogs includes a full explanation of the current condition of Weber’s collection as well as information about the books and videos related to his collections.







A scene of traditional wedding from Archabbot Norbert Weber’s documentary film “Korean Wedding” shot in 1925 (Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation)

A Korean woman’s traditional wedding gown that appeared on Archabbot Norbert Weber’s documentary film “Korean Wedding.” (Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation)