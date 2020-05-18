Seoul run of ‘Phantom of Opera’ extended to Aug. 8

The Seoul run of the international tour musical “The Phantom of the Opera” has been extended to Aug. 8.



The show, currently taking place at the Blue Square Interpark Hall in Itaewon, central Seoul, was originally set to run until June 27. The extension was possible as the Seoul engagement of the National Theater in London’s smash hit production “War Horse” in July at the Blue Square Interpark Hall was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis.





“The Phantom of the Opera” (Clip Service)