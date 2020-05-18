 Back To Top
Entertainment

Seoul run of ‘Phantom of Opera’ extended to Aug. 8

By Im Eun-byel
Published : May 18, 2020 - 14:46       Updated : May 18, 2020 - 14:46
The Seoul run of the international tour musical “The Phantom of the Opera” has been extended to Aug. 8.

The show, currently taking place at the Blue Square Interpark Hall in Itaewon, central Seoul, was originally set to run until June 27. The extension was possible as the Seoul engagement of the National Theater in London’s smash hit production “War Horse” in July at the Blue Square Interpark Hall was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis. 

“The Phantom of the Opera” (Clip Service)
“The Phantom of the Opera” (Clip Service)

As the Blue Square Interpark Hall is a private theater, it is not subject to the government’s “audience distancing” policy, meaning it is not required to leave every other seat unoccupied. The organizers, however, stated temperatures will be checked at the entrance, and all theatergoers are required to wear mask at all times.

According to Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show’s composer, South Korea remains the only place staging “The Phantom of the Opera” amid the global pandemic with Broadway and the West End having shut down.

In March and April, two ensemble cast members of the show were confirmed with COVID-19, resulting in the shutdown of the musical show. The show resumed its run on April 23.

Ticket sales for the June 20-July 3 performances will open May 26. Details for the tickets for further dates and the show’s Daegu run have yet to be set.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
