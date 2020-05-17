 Back To Top
National

S. Korea offers US$1 mln worth of virus testing equipment to Iran

By Yonhap
Published : May 17, 2020 - 21:16       Updated : May 17, 2020 - 21:16


(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)

South Korea said Sunday that it has provided about US$1 million worth of coronavirus test devices and other help to Iran as part of efforts to support its fight against the global pandemic.

The assistance was granted to an Iranian state-run medical research institute as a token of humanitarian support and friendship between the two countries, according to the South Korean Embassy in Teheran.

This was in addition to Seoul‘s provision of about $200,000 worth of assistance to Iran last month, including coronavirus test devices and spray-type disinfectant.

Iran has so far reported around 120,000 cases of coronavirus infection, with its death toll standing at some 7,000. (Yonhap)

