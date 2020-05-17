[Photo News] Future mobility solutions at a glance

(Hyundai Motor Group)
Miniature models of Hyundai Motor Group’s future mobility solutions, such as urban air mobility, purpose-built vehicles and hubs are displayed at the automaker’s headquarters in Yangjae-dong, Seoul.
Models are one-eighth scale and installed over 107 square meters of the building.
In January, Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun unveiled its future mobility vision at the Consumer Electronics Show to shift itself from an automobile manufacturer to a future mobility solution provider. It said its goal is to build future cities that free people from the constraints of time and space, such as via mobility utilizing airspace.
