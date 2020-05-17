[Newsmaker] ‘World of Married’ finishes on a high

The hit drama series “The World of the Married” wrapped up its 16-episode run Saturday, setting a record as the most-watched drama series on Korean cable TV channels.
Poster of “The World of the Married” (JTBC)
According to viewership research institute Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the JTBC series marked a record viewership of 28.3 percent, outrunning the previous record of 23.8 percent set by another JTBC hit “SKY Castle.”
Drama “The World of the Married” centers around the character of Ji Sun-woo, played by veteran actor Kim Hee-ae. Ji is a “perfect” mother, wife and doctor, whose perfect world is shattered into pieces after learning that her husband Lee Tae-oh is having an affair.
The final episode showed Lee being abandoned by his affair partner Yeo Da-kyeong. Though Lee hoped to return to Ji, after realizing that he had made a mistake, Ji refused to take him back. Hurt by his parents’ divorce, Ji and Lee’s son, Lee Jun-young, ran away from home and returned a year later.
Though the drama series may seem to be like another ordinary Korean love affair drama, the Friday-Saturday show, originally based on the BBC TV series “Doctor Foster,” enticed Korean viewers with its realistic lines and intense suspense.
Kim Hee-ae, a seasoned actress with nearly 40 years of acting career, was praised for her detailed portrayal on how the divorce became the beginning of a complete chaos for Ji.
From Friday, JTBC will air the original BBC TV series “Doctor Foster.”
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)