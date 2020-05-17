Incheon International Airport Corp. to offer W50b in aid to local aviation sector

Officials from air carriers Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Air Busan, Air Seoul, Jeju Air, Jin Air and T’way; Incheon International Airport Corp.’s future business division head, Lee Hee-jeong (sixth from right); and the airport’s hub strategy division head, Cho Woo-ho (far right); pose for a photo on Friday after a meeting at Grand Hyatt Incheon. (IIAC)