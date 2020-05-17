 Back To Top
Business

LG introduces portable air conditioner

By Song Su-hyun
Published : May 17, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : May 17, 2020 - 16:58
Models showcase a portable air conditioner. (LG Electronics)
Models showcase a portable air conditioner. (LG Electronics)


LG Electronics has introduced a portable air conditioner with greater flexibility in use and better connectivity with smart devices, the company said Sunday.

The movable air conditioner is designed to target households that frequently move in and out and those who have difficulty installing outdoor condensers.

The AC is equipped with a dual inverter compressor with two cylinders, increasing cooling and energy saving capabilities.

The portable model uses up to 29 percent less electricity than ordinary air conditioners, the company says, based on four hours of use.

It can provide cooling and dehumidification for an area of up to 26 square meters.

The model, which has Wi-Fi connectivity, can be linked to smartphones and controlled by artificial intelligence platforms like LG ThinQ, Google Assistant and Naver Clova.

Preorders for the air conditioner will begin on Tuesday.

LG plans to launch the product on May 29.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
