[News Focus] De facto jobless up 800,000 in South Korea since Feb. 1

A job seeker enters a regional office of the Employment and Welfare Plus Center in Seoul, which accepts applications from those who have lost jobs for unemployment allowances. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The official number of unemployed in South Korea, compiled by the government, stood at 1.172 million in April, inching up only 19,000 from 1.153 million in January, despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has slammed the country’s economy.



But the situation is far more critical when it comes to the extended definition of unemployment, taking “underemployed” people as the de facto unemployed.



According to the Supplementary Index III for Employment from Statistics Korea, the “extended-based” jobless rate reached an all-time high of 14.9 percent in April since the agency started compiling the data in January 2015.



This indicates that 4.42 million people of the economically active population, 29.68 million, were de facto unemployed -- 1 out of every 7, or more closely 3 out of 20.



In January, when the first case of novel coronavirus was reported, the corresponding figure was 12.1 percent. This showed that the tally for the de facto jobless stayed at 3.58 million.



