 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

S. Korean men's national golf championship canceled for 1st time due to coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : May 15, 2020 - 19:54       Updated : May 15, 2020 - 19:54
Pro golfer Kim Jun-sung participates in the 60th Kolong Korea Open, a golf competition held by South Korean conglomerate Kolon,in June, 2017. (Kolon)
Pro golfer Kim Jun-sung participates in the 60th Kolong Korea Open, a golf competition held by South Korean conglomerate Kolon,in June, 2017. (Kolon)



South Korea's national golf championship has been canceled for the first time in its history due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Korea Golf Association (KGA) said Friday the 63rd Kolon Korea Open will not take place this year because of the recent virus situation in the country.

South Korea has reported an uptick in daily virus cases in recent days following cluster infections in a nightlife district in Seoul.

This is the first time that the organizers decided not to hold the prestigious men's golf tournament that started in 1958.

This year's event, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the KGA, was originally scheduled to take place at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul, between June 25 and 28.

Previously winners of the Korea Open include Rickie Fowler, Yang Yong-eun, Vijay Singh and K.J. Choi.

Last year, Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand won the title. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114