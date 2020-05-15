KOCIS hosts ‘Talk Talk Korea 2020’ contest to promote Korean culture

A poster promoting “Talk Talk Korea 2020” contest (Korean Culture and Information Service)





The Korean Culture and Information Service announced Friday that it is hosting the “Talk Talk Korea 2020” contest from May 15 to Sept. 15 jointly with the Foreign Ministry.



The contest was established in 2014. According to KOCIS, it is the largest global contents contest in Korea, with more than 30,000 foreigners participating each year. It accepts diverse content such as videos, photos, illustrations, and webtoons that can promote a positive image of Korea.



“The importance of using online content is increasing as people around the world are keeping distance from each other to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” KOCIS offcial Yoo Byeong-chae said. He added that from this year, Koreans are being invited to participate.



This year’s contest is divided into three parts. For each, the KOCIS will be accepting contents under two different topics. From May 14 to June 30, the KOCIS is accepting 15-second TikTok videos about Korea and three to five-minute cover videos of K-pop dance or songs.



Applicants can create a video that fits one of the six topics and apply on the contest website at https://www.korea.net/TalkTalkKorea. More details can also be found here.



Six winners of each topic will be awarded an invitation to visit Korea for five days.



“The winner’s prize also includes tours and concerts in Korea so Korean winners will also be awarded this,” a KOCIS official told The Korea Herald.



The top three winners of each topic will also be awarded with a plaque named “K Button.”



The KOCIS will be awarding 90 contents in total. The selected contestants will receive autographed CDs of K-pop boyband ATEEZ that is currently promoting the contest, smartphone, tablet PC and gift cards as prizes.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldocorp.com)



