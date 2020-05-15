 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air to require domestic passengers to wear masks

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 15, 2020 - 11:38       Updated : May 15, 2020 - 14:16
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Korean Air announced Friday it will make it mandatory for domestic passengers to wear masks from Monday to follow the government’s social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic.

Passengers using Korean Air’s domestic flights must wear masks or appropriate face shields not only on board but also during the pre-flight process. Exceptions are made for infants under 24 months old, people who are difficult to remove their masks on their own and people who are unable to breathe when wearing masks.

The nation’s largest airline is considering whether to make it mandatory for international flights to wear masks in the future.

Korean Air said it is stepping up its in-flight disinfection and sterilization of all aircraft to prevent COVID-19 infections. Heat checks are conducted on passengers on all routes departing from Incheon International Airport, while cabin crews are given various protective gear, including protective clothing, goggles and masks, the airline said. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
