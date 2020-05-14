 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Watcha to enter music market

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 14, 2020 - 17:21       Updated : May 14, 2020 - 17:21
(Watcha Music Publishing's official website)
(Watcha Music Publishing's official website)

South Korean over-the-top service provider Watcha said Thursday it plans to jump into the music market.

The company established a subsidiary Wpeer last year to launch Watcha Music Publishing, which will become a digital music distribution platform that will connect artists with investors, production firms and other associates to help them to publish their titles.

Watcha Music Publishing is expected to officially launch in the second half this year after securing a reasonable number of artists and partner companies required for the platform to take off, the company said.

“The platform would be useful for artists who do not have contracts with agencies. We hope it offers support to independent artists to make their ways into the market,” Watcha‘s official said.

Watcha Music Publishing will come with multiple features that could support artists in ways that they can promote and fundraise themselves. The detailed plans on how the company will develop the platform, however, have not been decided, the company said.

Watcha could add streaming service to its platform, according to the industry sources. The company said it is considering the option, but no decision has been taken yet.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114