Kakao Pay now available at S-Oil gas stations

Models promote S-Oil’s partnership with Kakao Pay. (S-Oil)
S-Oil said Thursday it has partnered with South Korea’s mobile payment platform Kakao Pay that has more than 30 million members, boosting customer experience by facilitating mobile payment at its service stations.
The company said it has become the first Korean refiner to introduce Kakao Pay payment at service stations. Instead of carrying credit cards or cash, customers can make payments by scanning their barcodes on the Kakao Pay app.
Over the past week, some 200 S-Oil service stations rushed to affiliate with Kakao Pay. Customers can identify affiliated service stations by Kakao Pay stickers on fuel dispensers.
“To satisfy customers’ needs and boost competitiveness of its service stations, S-Oil will also introduce unmanned convenience stores and unmanned delivery receiving boxes at its service stations.” a company official said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)