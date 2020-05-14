 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks end lower on grim economic outlook

By Yonhap
Published : May 14, 2020 - 15:59       Updated : May 14, 2020 - 16:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday as investor sentiment was dented by a grim forecast for global economic recovery amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 15.46 points, or 0.80 percent, to close at 1,924.96

Trading volume was high at 744 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won ($7.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 638 to 229.

The index never moved above the flatline throughout the session. 

Analysts said investors focused on the bleak outlook from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who delivered an assessment for a slow economic recovery from the novel coronavirus fallout.

Growing concerns over renewed trade tensions between the United States and China also weighed down the local market, analysts added.

"Powell's comments were not helpful since it can lead to continued foreign sell-offs here," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.

Foreigners dumped a net 552 billion won, while institutions sold a net 238 billion won worth of local stocks. Individuals scooped up a net 785 billion won on the Seoul bourse.

Most large-cap stocks ended in negative terrain.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics plunged 1.13 percent to 48,000 won and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix tumbled 3.59 percent to 80,600 won.

South Korea's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, lost 0.86 percent to 92,300 won, while auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis declined 0.59 percent to 169,500 won.

Top chemical firm LG Chem dipped 2.13 percent to 344,500 won, and leading steelmaker POSCO dropped 2.89 percent to 168,000 won.

However, pharmaceutical giant Celltrion advanced 0.93 percent to 217,000 won, while Kakao, which runs the nation's leading mobile messenger app, KakaoTalk, jumped 3.93 percent to 225,000 won.

The South Korean won closed at 1,228.00 won against the US dollar, down 4.20 won from the previous session's close.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 1.3 basis points to 0.869 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 1.1 basis points to 1.122 percent. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114