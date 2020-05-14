 Back To Top
National

Private English academies to undergo special virus inspection

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : May 14, 2020 - 16:11       Updated : May 14, 2020 - 16:40
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Seoul Metropolitan City Government and the Seoul education office said Thursday special inspections will be conducted at English immersive kindergartens and private academies that specialize in SAT preparations, starting Friday through next month.

“To halt the spread of mass infections stemming from Itaewon clubs, we will check (a combined) roughly 1,200 kindergartens taught in English, after-school SAT prep classes and large private academies to see whether they are complying with virus prevention measures,” Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said.

“Those not abiding by the guidelines will face administrative action,” he added.

His comments were made at an emergency meeting attended by Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and Superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Cho Hee-yeon, to name a few, at Seoul Government Complex.

The move comes as authorities are tightening anti-virus measures at private educational institutions after an instructor in Incheon was found to have transmitted the virus to pupils, parents and fellow instructor.

The education office will check 343 language institutes and 269 large private academies, while the city government is responsible for approximately 600 language institutes, Seoul education office said.

English-immersive kindergartens have been operating, despite the closure of government-run schools and kindergartens, as they are classified as private languages centers.

“Special inspection of English-speaking kindergartens and SAT prep academies among others, to make sure they are adhering to virus prevention measures and hagwon regulations, will be carried out until June 19th,” Cho said.

The education office and the Korea Association of Hagwon are in the process of narrowing down teachers who were in Itaewon in the cited period.

As of Wednesday, six assistant teachers who are foreign nationals had voluntarily reported about their visit to nightlife establishments in Itaewon and 47 people said they had been to the area, according to Seoul education office.

Of them, 27 have tested negative for the virus, so far, it added.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
