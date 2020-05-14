N. Korea estimated to have spent $620m on nukes in 2019: report

North Korea fires a pair of super-large rockets into the East Sea in its fourth weapons test of the year on March 29, 2020. (KCNA-Yonhap)



North Korea is estimated to have spent $620 million on its nuclear weapons program in 2019, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons said Wednesday in its latest annual report on nuclear spending -- about 6 percent of its defense budget, which accounts for roughly one-third of its gross national income.



The figures were based on two previous estimates of the reclusive country’s military spending, based on South Korean and international data. In 2009 the North is thought to have spent $8.77 billion, about 35 percent of its gross national income at that time. In 2011, about 6 percent of its military spending seemed to have gone to its nuclear weapons program.



Given the expenditure trajectory, the ICAN report projected that $10.2 billion, about 35 percent of the country’s reported GNI of $29.2 billion in 2018, would be its defense budget, and 6 percent of that, about $620 million, would be Pyongyang’s nuclear expenditure in 2019.



That means the North spent $1,180 every minute on nuclear weapons last year. The communist country is believed to have 35 nuclear weapons, according to the report.



