Yuanta Korea offers access to US stock reports

Logos of Yuanta Securities Korea (top) and Refinitiv
Yuanta Securities Korea said Thursday it has partnered with multinational financial market data provider Refinitiv to mount a new stock search engine function on its trading system for investors in US stocks.
The service, dubbed “Reuters tRadar,” will allow users to access Refinitiv’s stock reports related to US stocks and their forecasts on the company performance based on its Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System database, which comprise the combined estimates of some 18,000 analysts.
Users can take advantage of Yuanta Korea’s algorithm that alerts users as to when to buy, hold or sell stocks.
Yuanta Korea is the first Korean brokerage house to team up with what was formerly a financial information service unit of Thomson Reuters. Refinitiv is jointly owned by Blackstone Group and Thomson Reuters.
“While US stocks are becoming a major pillar in Korean investors’ asset portfolio, there are still information gaps, language barriers and time difference,” Jeon Jin-ho, senior vice president of digital solution department at Yuanta Securities Korea, said in a statement. “I expect ‘Reuters tRadar’ to break the barrier in US stock investment for retail investors.”
The search engine function is available on Yuanta Korea’s e-trading platforms.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
