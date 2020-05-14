[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Bingsu returns to Novotel Seoul Dongdaemun



Novotel Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences’ Gourmet Bar features two kinds of bingsu for the summer -- snowflake bingsu and mango bingsu. Both are served with macarons and topped with Oreo crumbles and cheesecake crumbles.



Snowflake bingsu is priced at 28,000 and mango bingsu costs 35,000 won. They are available until Aug. 31.



For more information or inquiries, call the Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.







Suite for Kids at Banyan Tree Seoul



Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul features the Suite for Kids package until May 31, offered in cooperation with children’s cosmetics brand Shushu & Sassy.



The package allows two adults and two children to spend a night in the hotel’s Presidential Suite, where they can enjoy pizza and chicken with drinks from room service at night. The package also includes breakfast at the Granum Dining Lounge, lunch at the Club Members restaurant and two gift sets from Shushu & Sassy.



Guests who book the package will be offered weekday passes for the hotel’s Oasis outdoor swimming pool complex. The Suite for Kids package is priced at 2.2 million won per night.



For more information, call Banyan Tree Seoul at (02) 2250-8074.







Spring dinner set at Grand Hyatt Seoul



Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Japanese grill restaurant Teppan presents its spring dinner set until June 30.



The meal begins with beef tartare followed by fried tomato, bacon salad, scallops, snapper noodles, beef steak and finally cod fish paired with garlic fried rice. Dessert is yuzu ganache, white chocolate cake and green tea ice cream.



The dinner set is priced at 180,000 won per person. For more information, call Teppan at (02) 799-8899.







Family Feast at Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s all-day dining restaurant Jogakbo presents the Family Feast set, suitable for family gatherings, in May.



The meal features a 55-centimeter-long flatbread with a choice of toppings -- meat sauce, cream or cheese -- paired with mac and cheese, truffle french fries, chicken and grilled vegetables. It is available every day from noon to 8:30 p.m. until the end of May for 55,000 won.



The hotel also offers specially designed cakes for Children’s Day, Parents’ Day, and Husband and Wife’s Day, priced from 55,000 won to 80,000 won. Miniature cakes are 9,000 won.



For more inquiries or reservations, call Jogakbo at (02) 2193-1191.







Family time at Millennium Hilton Seoul



Millennium Hilton Seoul presents the Mom & Kids Family package, including special themed rooms fully furnished with beds, rugs and tents from German toy company Haba.



Guests can enjoy rooms decorated with various kid-friendly items from the brand, designed to inspire children and parents alike to enjoy quality family fun.



Coloring books and crayons are provided in eco-bags for kids at check-in. The package also includes breakfast for two adults and two children aged 12 and under.



The package starts from 250,000 won. For reservations or inquiries, call (02) 317-3000.