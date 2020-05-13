[Graphic News] Apple dominates global smartwatch market









Apple again commanded a majority share of the smartwatch market in the first quarter, when the COVID-19 outbreak encouraged health tracking and drove a 20 percent rise in shipments.



Global smartwatch shipments reached 13.7 million units in the first three months of this year, defying a worldwide slump in consumer electronics arenas such as mobile phones. Apple’s share inched up a percentage point to 55.5 percent, according to Strategy Analytics.



Samsung Electronics was second with 1.9 million and Garmin rounded out the top three with 1.1 million. (Bloomberg)











