Business

S-Oil donates W280m to help coronavirus-hit local communities

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 13, 2020 - 17:36       Updated : May 13, 2020 - 17:36
S-Oil CEO Hussain Al-Qahtani (S-Oil)
S-Oil said Wednesday that its chief executive has donated 280 million won ($228,275) to a social welfare organization to help local communities hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Hussain Al-Qahtani, who was appointed as the company’s new CEO last June, made the donation to the Korea National Council on Social Welfare while also launching corporate social responsibility activities at some 250 service stations nationwide.

In the campaign, S-Oil’s marketing staff and executives will collaborate with the 250 service stations to deliver donations to local welfare facilities for children, seniors and people with disabilities. It will also regularly clean up the facilities, provide free meals and organize cultural field trips.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is taking everyone down an unknown path but it shall pass. However, it’s more important to look after the struggling neighbors in difficult times like this and share with others, which is one of the core values of S-Oil,” Al-Qahtani said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
