 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Han Sung Motor donates W40m to help local flower market

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 13, 2020 - 16:42       Updated : May 13, 2020 - 16:42
Han Sung Motor’s message of thanks sent to those who participated in its donation campaign (Han Sung Motor)
Han Sung Motor’s message of thanks sent to those who participated in its donation campaign (Han Sung Motor)

Han Sung Motor, the official dealer of Mercedes-Benz in South Korea, said on Wednesday that it has recently completed a campaign aimed at supporting the struggling local flower industry, amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the company purchased flowers from nearby shops located in Seoul in an attempt to help troubled small businesses hit by the viral outbreak. It gave the flowers away to visitors at their branches.

The company also promoted a two-week campaign through which it delivered around 20 million won ($16,300) in donations to the Korea Florist Association and other related organizations. It calculated the size of donation based on the number of participants in the campaign.

Han Sung Motor added that it is preparing for a second round of the campaign through which it would donate another 20 million won in donations to the flower industry.

“We will continue our campaigns and social activities to support (the community),” Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114