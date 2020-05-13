Han Sung Motor donates W40m to help local flower market

Han Sung Motor’s message of thanks sent to those who participated in its donation campaign (Han Sung Motor)
Han Sung Motor, the official dealer of Mercedes-Benz in South Korea, said on Wednesday that it has recently completed a campaign aimed at supporting the struggling local flower industry, amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, the company purchased flowers from nearby shops located in Seoul in an attempt to help troubled small businesses hit by the viral outbreak. It gave the flowers away to visitors at their branches.
The company also promoted a two-week campaign through which it delivered around 20 million won ($16,300) in donations to the Korea Florist Association and other related organizations. It calculated the size of donation based on the number of participants in the campaign.
Han Sung Motor added that it is preparing for a second round of the campaign through which it would donate another 20 million won in donations to the flower industry.
“We will continue our campaigns and social activities to support (the community),” Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)