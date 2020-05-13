 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Banks' Q1 net profit dips 18% on loan-loss provisions

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2020 - 16:23       Updated : May 13, 2020 - 16:26
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean banks saw their first-quarter earnings decline 17.8 percent from a year earlier due to increased loan-loss provisions, data showed Wednesday. 

The combined net profit stood at 3.2 trillion won ($2.6 billion) for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 4 trillion won a year earlier, the Financial Supervisory Service said in a statement. 

Preliminary interest income for the first quarter stood at 10.1 trillion won, down 0.2 percent from a year earlier. 

Loan-loss provisions jumped 42.5 percent on-year to 1 trillion won, the FSS said.

The average net interest margin of the banks, a key barometer of profitability, stood at 1.46 percent for the first quarter, down 0.15 percentage point from a year ago. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114