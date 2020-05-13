Lotte Concert Hall goes online with ‘Music Keeps Going’

The Lotte Foundation for Arts is set to launch artist support program “Music Keeps Going,” hoping to invigorate the stagnant performing art scene and help audiences and performers communicate through music.



The foundation received applications from late-April to early-May from artists or acts under 10 persons. The applicants were limited to Korean nationals residing in the nation.





Poster image for the Lotte Concert Hall’s “Music Keeps Going” (Lotte Foundation for Arts)