Lotte Concert Hall goes online with ‘Music Keeps Going’

The Lotte Foundation for Arts is set to launch artist support program “Music Keeps Going,” hoping to invigorate the stagnant performing art scene and help audiences and performers communicate through music.
The foundation received applications from late-April to early-May from artists or acts under 10 persons. The applicants were limited to Korean nationals residing in the nation.
Poster image for the Lotte Concert Hall’s “Music Keeps Going” (Lotte Foundation for Arts)
According to the art foundation’s announcement Wednesday, four acts were selected: Special Trio, Jae-hyuck Cho with Friends: Lee Myung-joo & Seo Hyeong-min, Kang Hyo-jee & MAG and Ensemble Terry.
The music acts are to perform without an audience at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul from Monday to May 24. The performances will be streamed online through Naver TV in June. The exact dates have not been set yet.
The programs range from well-recognized chamber music works, pieces from celebrated operas, lieders and popular musical numbers.
The foundation will support 70 percent of the rental fee for the concert hall, offer online and social media promotion for the performances for free.
Meanwhile, organist Shin Dong-il will hold a special audience-free concert at the Lotte Concert Hall on May 28. The concert, held to encourage those who are going through difficulties with the new coronavirus pandemic crisis, will be streamed live through the concert hall’s YouTube channel.
Shin will perform famed organ works written by Bach, such as Prelude and Fugue in D Major, BWV 532 and “Sheep May Safely Graze,” BWV 208, arranged by Power Bigg, along with Mozart’s Fantasia in F minor, K. 608; Elgar’s “Nimrod”; Alain’s “Litanie”; and Franck’s “Piece Heroique.”
For further updates, check the Lotte Concert Hall’s website at www.lotteconcerthall.com/eng.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)