LG Chem sends petrochem biz chief to India over gas leak crisis

LG Chem Executive Vice President and President of Petrochemicals Business Noh Kug-lae (LG Chem)
LG Chem on Wednesday dispatched a special task force comprised of eight officials to India in the aftermath of a deadly styrene gas leak at a LG Poloymers plant, which left at least 12 local residents dead and more than 1,000 hospitalized.
The South Korean chemical and battery firm said the special team includes production and environmental safety experts led by LG Chem Executive Vice President and President of Petrochemicals Business Noh Kug-lae, who will meet local residents and explain support measures. They also plan to discuss with local government officials.
“The special task force will figure out the exact cause of the accident and verify the facility’s safety. We will provide swift support for responsible damage recovery,” an LG Chem official said.
Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol will stay in Korea and continue leading LG Chem’s emergency committee for containing the gas leak crisis.
Following the Indian government’s order to remove the gas output out of country, LG Chem will ship 13,000 metric tonnes of styrene gas to Korea and store it in the company’s Yeosu plant in South Jeolla Province.
