 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on escalating US-China tension

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2020 - 10:11       Updated : May 13, 2020 - 10:11
File photo (Yonhap)
File photo (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump continued to excoriate Beijing amid their prolonged trade row.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.74 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,906.43 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.89 percent overnight, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.06 percent on renewed concerns over the Sino-American trade tension.

Trump ruled out possibilities that Washington and Beijing will renegotiate their phase-one trade deal reached earlier, while expressing discontent over China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors were also concerned that a hasty reopening of business activities around the globe may lead to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Major economies, including South Korea, have already eased all-out social distancing.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics slid 1.15 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 2.8 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.98 percent, and its sister Kia Motors shed 2.02 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis moved down 1.47 percent.

Pharmaceutical shares, on the other hand, traded higher, with Samsung BioLogics increasing 2.7 percent and Celltrion advancing 0.95 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,228.25 won against the US dollar, down 3.45 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114