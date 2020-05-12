Olympic judo silver medalist Wang Ki-chun banned for life over sexual assault allegations

(Yonhap)



The 2008 Olympic judo silver medalist Wang Ki-chun has been banned for life over sexual assault allegations.



The Korea Judo Association (KJA) reached the decision unanimously following its disciplinary committee meeting in Seoul on Tuesday.



Wang was arrested on May 2 on charges of sexually assaulting a minor. The KJA said, while Wang's allegations haven't been confirmed, the 31-year-old is found to have engaged in inappropriate relations with a minor and greatly damaged the integrity and social standing of judo.



Wang submitted a letter to the committee in appeal, but the KJA didn't disclose the exact content of Wang's letter.



He may ask the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee for reconsideration within the next seven days.



Wang won silver medal in the men's under-73kg class at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.