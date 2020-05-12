Finance minister to donate relief handout

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday he will donate his coronavirus relief handout, joining other senior officials in donating their handouts to benefit others.



South Korea has begin providing relief handouts to every household to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. For a household with four or more people, 1 million won ($815) will be given.



In a Facebook posting, Hong said such a donation will become an "asset of hope" as the world is fighting against the devastating coronavirus outbreak.



Hong said donations from the relief handouts will be used to help those who recently lost jobs.



The government is campaigning to encourage the wealthy to donate their share of the relief handouts. (Yonhap)







