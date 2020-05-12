N. Korea's paper emphasizes economic self-reliance against hostile forces

(Screenshot captured from Rodong Sinmun-Yonhap)



North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday emphasized the importance of self-reliance, claiming hostile forces are bent on trying to "economically suffocate" the communist nation.



North Korea has repeatedly called for self-reliance in many areas, including economic development as it is bracing for a long fight against sanctions amid a deadlock in denuclearization talks with the United States.



"Hostile forces are making a frantic effort to economically suffocate us," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said. "Their machinations aimed at stalling our march toward a socialism powerhouse by deepening economic difficulties and internal confusions will continue."



"One would be forced to bow and kneel down to others unless economically independent," the paper said. "Economic subservience tends to lead to political subservience."



The paper called for more efforts on recycling and localization, saying recourse to outside help can be a temporary method for growth, but it cannot be a sustainable development.



North Korea's media outlets have emphasized the importance of self-reliance frequently since leader Kim Jong-un told a party meeting last December that he has no expectation of the US lifting sanctions anytime soon.



A prolonged border closure with China amid the coronavirus pandemic has also been cited as another burden on the North's moribund economy as it is heavily dependent on trade with the neighboring ally. (Yonhap)