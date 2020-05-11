 Back To Top
National

Earthquake hits North Korea

By Korea Herald
Published : May 11, 2020 - 19:56       Updated : May 11, 2020 - 22:03

(Korea Meteorological Administration)
(Korea Meteorological Administration)
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit North Korea in Kangwon Province at 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

The epicenter is estimated to be some 37 kilometers Northwest of Pyeonggang in Kangwon Province.

The vibration could be felt in Gyeonggi Province in South Korea, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Civilians residing in more southern parts of the South Korean capital city Seoul swarmed to social media to say they also felt the trembles.  

KMA said the earthquake was a natural one and not the product of military operation.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com

