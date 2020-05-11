Boryung acquires rights in Korea for Eli Lily’s Gemzar

Gemzar (Boryung Pharmaceutical)

Boryung Pharmaceutical has acquired all rights to Eli Lily’s anti-cancer drug Gemzar in South Korea, the company said Monday.



“We have strengthened our anti-cancer treatment portfolio through Gemzar. With continuing investments, we will grow the anti-cancer department as one of Boryung’s representative business areas,” said CEO Ahn Jae-hyun.



Gemzar (gemcitabine) is a nucleoside metabolic inhibitor indicated for pancreatic cancer and, in combination with other drugs, indicated for advanced ovarian cancer, metastatic breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.



According to market researcher IQVIA, Gemzar logged 14.2 billion won ($11.6 million) in revenue in Korea last year.



In the domestic anti-cancer treatment market, Boryung also has rights to distribute drugs such as Oxalitin (oxaliplatin) and Genexol (paclitaxel).



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)