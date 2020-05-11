[Herald Interview] A principal’s vision: From teaching to coaching students to develop games

Principal Chung Suk-hee poses for a photo at Game Meister High School in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, May 7. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



Gyeonggi Game Meister High School in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, opened March 1, but it was not until April 16 that the school began its academic year. And the school’s inaugural principal, Chung Suk-hee, who is also the head of the Korea Game Developers Association, is still waiting to welcome the school’s first incoming class to the campus as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the start of on-site classes.



“Usually principals are chosen from among those who have been teaching for a long time. But the specialty of Game Meister High School, which requires one to work closely with the gaming industry, allowed people with no teaching background to apply,” said Chung in his office May 7, explaining how he was selected for the post.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism worked closely with the Korea Creative Content Agency for several years to make the school a reality. Seventy-seven students from around the country were accepted for the first class, with the ratio of applicants to admissions offers reaching 2.5:1 -- relatively high compared with other meister high schools.



Teaching problem-solving skills and nurturing students’ interest in the world are the school’s most important tasks, according to Chung. “I hope this school can be a place where we learn to create meaningful games more so than games for profit and marketing,” said Chung, giving an example of a game based on the lives of independence fighters.



“I want to train the students to think creatively in addition to learning the technical aspects,” said Chung. “I don’t think every developer needs to be creative. But I do believe that creative developers who think outside the box are needed in every project,” he added.



Chung is confident that the students, by the time they graduate, will be able to reach the same level as average college students majoring in gaming. In numerous interviews, Chung has reassured parents that their children will have opportunities to work at big gaming companies.



“I want to go from teaching to coaching the students to make games by their third year. To do so, internships and field experience are needed, and we are planning cooperation with the industry,” said Chung.





Gyeonggi Game Meister High School in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, is the first of its kind in Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)