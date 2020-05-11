Deloitte Korea to join APAC regional entity

Deloitte Korea said Monday it will be joining Deloitte Asia Pacific, a central business entity that combines regional operations.
“Based on a partner-level vote conducted in April, we will officially join as member of Deloitte AP, starting June 1,” the local subsidiary of the New York-based accounting firm said in a release.
Seeking to improve the level of services and to attract talent, Deloitte Korea will invest $22 million into the regional entity over the next four years, partly on the back of its global headquarters’ resources, it added.
While affiliated with the regional entity, each member firm of Deloitte AP would maintain managerial independence and be subject to the corresponding country’s legal system.
Formed in September 2018, the firm’s APAC umbrella combines operations in Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. Korea became the seventh member to join the unit.
“We welcome Deloitte Korea into (Deloitte) AP, as the Korea market is expanding its leverage in the technical and consulting fields,” said Cindy Hook, CEO of the APAC unit.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
)