DAY6 temporarily suspends team activities

“The Book of Us: The Demon” (JYP Entertainment)

Five-piece boy band DAY6 will suspend all upcoming team activities, its label, JYP Entertainment, announced late last night via social media.



“Recently, several members acknowledged suffering symptoms of psychological anxiety. We immediately conducted a medical examination and received professional medical advice that sufficient rest and psychological stability were essential,” read the statement.



“For this reason, after an extensive discussion with the DAY6 members, we have decided to temporarily suspend all team activities, including overall promotions related to the upcoming album, to focus solely on recovering their health.”



The quintet’s sixth mini-album, “The Book of Us: The Demon,” is scheduled for release today. While the promotional activities are on hold, the release date remains unchanged.



DAY6 made an impactful debut in September 2015, when the band’s debut album, “The Day,” ranked second on Billboard’s World Albums Chart.



Originally a six-piece act, the band now consists of five members: leader and guitarist Sungjin, bassist Young K, guitarist Jae, keyboardist Wonpil and drummer Dowoon. Keyboardist Junhyeok left in 2016.



All five band members are also trained vocalists and are heavily involved in writing, composing and producing their own music.



By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)