 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

DAY6 temporarily suspends team activities

By Kwon Yae-rim
Published : May 11, 2020 - 10:25       Updated : May 11, 2020 - 10:28
“The Book of Us: The Demon” (JYP Entertainment)
“The Book of Us: The Demon” (JYP Entertainment)
Five-piece boy band DAY6 will suspend all upcoming team activities, its label, JYP Entertainment, announced late last night via social media.

“Recently, several members acknowledged suffering symptoms of psychological anxiety. We immediately conducted a medical examination and received professional medical advice that sufficient rest and psychological stability were essential,” read the statement.

“For this reason, after an extensive discussion with the DAY6 members, we have decided to temporarily suspend all team activities, including overall promotions related to the upcoming album, to focus solely on recovering their health.”

The quintet’s sixth mini-album, “The Book of Us: The Demon,” is scheduled for release today. While the promotional activities are on hold, the release date remains unchanged.

DAY6 made an impactful debut in September 2015, when the band’s debut album, “The Day,” ranked second on Billboard’s World Albums Chart.

Originally a six-piece act, the band now consists of five members: leader and guitarist Sungjin, bassist Young K, guitarist Jae, keyboardist Wonpil and drummer Dowoon. Keyboardist Junhyeok left in 2016.

All five band members are also trained vocalists and are heavily involved in writing, composing and producing their own music.

By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114