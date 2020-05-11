Seoul stocks open higher on US jobs data

(Yonhap)



South Korean stocks opened higher Monday on less pessimistic jobs data from the United States, which shot up to the highest rate since the Great Depression but still managed to be below market expectations.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.13 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,958.95 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The unemployment rate in the US shot up to a whopping 14.7 percent in April, from 4.4 percent posted a month earlier. The dismal data, however, still avoided even worse scenarios suggested by market watchers.



The reopening of businesses around the globe, including several states in the US, also buoyed investors' sentiment.



In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.92 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.12 percent. LG Electronics climbed 0.72 percent.



Top carmaker Hyundai Motor went up 1.9 percent and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis added 1.42 percent. Kia Motors moved up 2.46 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,127.85 won against the US dollar, up 2.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)