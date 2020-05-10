 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Most Americans now spending less amid COVID-19 crisis

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 11, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : May 11, 2020 - 10:00




More Americans are now spending less each month than at any time since the Great Recession, a new Gallup survey showed.

When asked about money habits compared to previous months, 51 percent said they're now spending less - an increase from 32 percent last year. It’s the highest figure since 2010, when 57 percent said they were spending less.

More Americans are being careful with money as the coronavirus crisis has taken a toll on the global economy. More than 30 million adults in the United States have filed for unemployment over the last six weeks, according to the Labor Department. (UPI)



