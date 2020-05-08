 Back To Top
National

Military partially lifts travel ban amid abating virus fears

By Choi Si-young
Published : May 8, 2020 - 15:32       Updated : May 8, 2020 - 15:32
A soldier conducts temperature checks at the entrance to one of the Air Force bases at Gyeryongdae, South Korea's main military compound, in the city of Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)
A soldier conducts temperature checks at the entrance to one of the Air Force bases at Gyeryongdae, South Korea's main military compound, in the city of Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s military said Friday that leave and traveling for off-base on assignments will resume, easing the anti-virus restrictions put in place since Feb. 22, a day after it reported its first infection, to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Decisions on overnight stays outside the base and visits at the installation for active-duty troops, still banned, would be announced later, the military said, adding it would gradually lift the ban as risk diminishes.

The relaxing of anti-virus rules was in line with the government’s easing of social distancing guidelines this week that allowed a phased reopening of public facilities, as the country managed to bring the daily infections under greater control at around 10, according to the military.

The military reported a new infection Friday, snapping a streak of zero daily infections recently. All 39 virus patients earlier reported in the military have recovered.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
