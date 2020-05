Military partially lifts travel ban amid abating virus fears

South Korea’s military said Friday that leave and traveling for off-base on assignments will resume, easing the anti-virus restrictions put in place since Feb. 22, a day after it reported its first infection, to contain the coronavirus outbreak.Decisions on overnight stays outside the base and visits at the installation for active-duty troops, still banned, would be announced later, the military said, adding it would gradually lift the ban as risk diminishes.The relaxing of anti-virus rules was in line with the government’s easing of social distancing guidelines this week that allowed a phased reopening of public facilities, as the country managed to bring the daily infections under greater control at around 10, according to the military.The military reported a new infection Friday, snapping a streak of zero daily infections recently. All 39 virus patients earlier reported in the military have recovered.By Choi Si-young ( siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com