LG Uplus’ operating profit jumps 11.5% in Q1

LG Uplus, the third-largest mobile carrier in South Korea, said Friday it has clocked a 11.5 percent on-year growth in operating profit in the first quarter, despite adverse market conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The telecom affiliate of LG Group posted 3.28 trillion won ($2.69 billion) in revenue and 219.8 billion won operating profit during the January-March period, up 11.9 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.Its net profit stood at 148.8 billion won, rising 12.2 percent from a year earlier.“The first-quarter profit growth is attributable to the net increase in subscriptions to mobile, IPTV and broadband internet services,” the carrier said.Due to increased indoor activities amid social distancing and staying-at-home trends, mobile payments, VOD sales and demand from data center companies surged as “untact” related businesses mushroomed.Untact refers to non-face-to-face services.The company said the incorporation of LG HelloVision, a cable TV channel operator, has contributed to increasing its profit.The paid broadcasting service company posted 232 billion won in service sales, leading to revenue growth on a consolidated basis.Despite lower sales of smartphones, LG saw a 6.2 percent on-year rise in its mobile service sales at 1.33 trillion won.The accumulated number of 5G service subscribers recorded 1.45 million, up 24.9 percent from the previous quarter.By Song Su-hyun ( song@heraldcorp.com