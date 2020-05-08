 Back To Top
Business

LG Chem says there was no second leak, still investigating cause

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : May 8, 2020 - 14:26       Updated : May 8, 2020 - 14:26
(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)
LG Chem is still investigating the gas leak in Visakhapatnam, India, that killed at least 11 and sent about 1,000 people to hospitals.

“There was no second leak, but we have requested the police to evacuate the local residents in case the temperature within the tanks goes up,” said an LG Chem official, denying media reports suggesting more leaks were happening at the plant and that the number of casualties could grow.

“We are currently undertaking necessary measures to cool the tank, such as hosing them down with water,” he said.

The local authorities are still investigating to determine the cause of the vaporized styrene leak, and the South Korean petrochemical and battery maker is conducting an internal investigation.

No Korean nationals or LG Chem employees were among the casualties.

LG Chem has three plants in India, two in New Delhi and one in Visakhapatnam.

The styrene leak occurred at the Visakhapatnam plant, which produces polymers, Thursday at around 3:30 a.m., silently attacking neighborhood residents in their sleep.

The plant in question had halted operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and was preparing to resume business when the gas leaked from the valves of an SM Tank placed outdoors.

While the local authorities say survivors are unlikely to suffer lasting health problems, the deaths may affect LG Chem’s business in the region.

According to a report released by industry analysis firm Adamas Intelligence on Thursday, LG Chem overtook industry-leading battery maker Panasonic by a thin margin in the first quarter of 2020 in terms of deployed electric vehicle battery capacity.

It is unclear how the gas leak might affect the report for the second quarter.

LG Chem has announced a new vision to transform the company from one that provides materials and solutions to one that connects science to life.

The company’s current business areas include petrochemicals, energy solutions such as ESS batteries, advanced materials, and life sciences for primary and specialty care as well as aesthetic purposes.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
