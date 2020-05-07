Samsung’s compliance watchdog demands more details from heir

Samsung Electronics’ compliance monitoring committee on Thursday demanded heir Lee Jae-yong and group affiliates come up with more details of plans to root out illegal practices.



The committee led by former Chief Justice Kim Ji-hyung held a meeting to discuss the televised public apology delivered by Vice Chairman Lee on Wednesday.



Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)



In response to the committee’s recommendation in March, Lee made the apology about unlawful actions taken to smooth the power transfer from his father and Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, illegal practices that violated the rights of labor and corporate compliance duties.



“The committee views the vice chairman’s announcement to fulfill the value of compliance as a meaningful action,” it said in a statement. “However, the committee members have agreed that effective measures to ensure three labor rights and to restore public trust will need to follow the apology.”



After the Wednesday apology, several civic groups voiced outcry, accusing Lee of lacking frankness and effective measures.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)