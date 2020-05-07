LG Chem vows thorough investigation into India factory gas leak

LG Polymers’ plant in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh state, southern India (Twitter)





Following a gas leak at LG Polymers plant in southern India that has left at least nine dead and more than 300 of local residents hospitalized, LG Chem said Thursday that it will take all necessary measures to investigate the cause and prevent further damage to residents and workers.



The accident occurred on Thursday at LG Polymers plant in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh state, according to news reports citing local police.



“The gas leak at the factory has been contained as of now and as the leaked gas can cause nausea and dizziness, LG Chem is taking every measure to ensure swift treatment,” the company said in a statement.



The company said they were currently investigating the damage and the cause and that the results will be announced as soon as possible.



LG Chem acquired Hindustan Polymer in 1996, India’s largest polystyrene manufacturer established in 1961 and later changed its name to LG Polymers India. The factory recorded 222.8 billion won ($181.8 million) in revenue and 6.3 billion won in net profit last year.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)