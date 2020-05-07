[Newsmaker] Defeated opposition lawmaker asks top court to nullify election results

Rep. Min Kyung-wook (Yonhap)
Rep. Min Kyung-wook of the main opposition United Future Party filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Thursday, asking it to nullify the results of last month’s general elections and launching vote-rigging accusations against the government and the ruling party.
After losing in the April 15 election by a small margin of 2,893 votes, the first-term lawmaker refused to accept the results and demanded that the ballots and boxes be preserved as evidence. The Incheon District Court granted his request.
“The April 15 election was a fraudulent election with QR code computer manipulation and voting fraud. We should carry out a fresh round of elections,” Min said during a press conference before filing a petition with the Supreme Court in Seoul.
In a statement, the journalist-turned-politician said the election results showed that he had been defeated by his rival Chung Il-young of the ruling Democratic Party in early voting but that Min had beaten Chung in votes cast on election day.
Calling the early voting results “statistically impossible without manipulation,” he said the number of voters and ballots didn’t match and that ballots from some electoral districts had been missed during vote counting.
Previously, the National Election Commission said the allegations of electoral malfeasance were “groundless and not worth the attention,” threatening legal action if needed to defend its reputation.
Meanwhile, Shim Jae-chul, acting head of the conservative main opposition United Future Party and its floor leader, said the ruling camp had won the election because it offered massive cash handouts to voters, referring to a disaster relief program for households to help them cope with the economic fallout from COVID-19.
“I’m concerned that populism may run to extremes ahead of every election in the name of policy and system,” he said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)