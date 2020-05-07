 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on dismal data from major economies

By Yonhap
Published : May 7, 2020 - 09:34       Updated : May 7, 2020 - 09:34
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Seoul stocks opened lower Thursday following dismal economic data from major economies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 6.74 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,922.02 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stocks closed mixed Wednesday (local time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.91 percent to close at 23,664.64, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.51 percent to finish at 8,854.39.

Investors apparently focused on employment data from the United States. US private sector companies had cut a record 20.2 million jobs last month.

Adding more woes, the European Commission said the region's economy is expected to contract by 7.4 percent this year, its worst fall since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks got off to a weak start.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.71 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.36 percent.

South Korea's No. 1 automaker, Hyundai Motor, slid 0.86 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis plunged 1.45 percent.

Top chemical firm LG Chem dipped 1.11 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO dived 0.83 percent.

However, the country's top web portal operator Naver advanced 2.59 percent, while Kakao, which runs the nation's leading mobile messenger app KakaoTalk, jumped 2.76 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,227.80 won against the US dollar, down 5.70 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114