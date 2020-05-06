Art of the caffeinated pour

(t.o.ch_ed.by.t)



While the city transitions to a state of relaxed social distancing, T.o.ch Coffee CEO Lee Min-kyu shares his hand-drip know-how for caffeine aficionados looking to use time at home to perfecting their pour-over brew game.



Lee, a one-time consultant-turned-green bean seller, launched his business in Samseong-dong, Seoul a year ago.



He started out by selling beans from farms he visited and then roasting those beans in a way that reminded him of how it tasted when he first tried the coffee at its source.



The point was not to sell roasted beans, but to give those looking to roast beans for their own businesses an idea of the flavor and character of T.o.ch’s single-origin coffee.



However, word spread about their coffee and Lee temporarily closed the showroom and opened a coffee shop called ed.by.t in late April in Samseong-dong.



“While T.o.ch was a space to showcase the green beans we brought in, more and more people came for the coffee itself,” Lee, 36, said via email on why he launched a sit-down roastery cafe.



Ed.by.t’s brews are extracted from green beans from T.o.ch, Lee said, adding that he plans to reopen the showroom in a new spot in about a year.



For T.o.ch’s beans, which hail from Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Guatemala, Lee leans towards a light roast at ed.by.t with the aim of achieving “coffee that is clean and tea-like.”



“However, for coffee that really boasts a strong nut and chocolate profile, we do a medium roast,” Lee added.



For pour-over coffee aficionados who have a handle of the basics -- essentially grind coffee, add coffee to a filter and pour hot water several times to extract coffee -- Lee offers some additional tips accumulated from time spent cupping, roasting and extracting coffee from around the world.







Ed.by.t roasts beans from T.o.ch, which hail from Colombia, Costa Rice, Ethiopia and Guatemala. (t.o.ch_ed.by.t)